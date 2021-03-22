UrduPoint.com
A Thailand Tour Awaits You On Every Spark 6 Go Purchase By TECNO!

22nd March 2021

A Thailand Tour awaits you on every Spark 6 Go purchase by TECNO!

In this race of becoming the best brand regarding customer engagement, TECNO is winning the game

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th March, 2021) In this race of becoming the best brand regarding customer engagement, TECNO is winning the game. TECNO has taken this to a next level. The brand has announced a special offer for its fans where you get a Scratch card with every purchase of Spark 6 GO and get a chance to win another Spark 6 GO for FREE or a trip to THAILAND!
Spark series is TECNO’s famous mid-range series with near-flagship features. Spark 6 GO comes with Mediatek Helio A22 1.8GHz Quad-Core Processor, Dot-Notch 6.52" HD+ Display, AI 13MP + QVGA Camera with Dual LED Flash, AI 8MP Front Camera with LED Flash, and 5000mAh Battery. The phone was a great seller with these amazing features on such a minimal budget. The phone was a great success due to its remarkable features in a reasonable price segment. Spark 6 Go with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage was available earlier at PKR 16,499 but is available for only PKR 15,999. The Spark 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB massive storage was launched at the price of PKR 20,599 but has now been reduced to only PKR 19,599.

The fun part is the brand has not only reduced its price but on the purchase of every Spark 6 GO device, the customer will get a scratch card. Each scratch card contains a prize including a trip to Thailand, a new Spark 6 Go handset, and other gift prizes including pens, key chains, etc. If you win pens, kettle, or key chain, etc., you’ll get the prize from your retailer on spot. If you win a tour to Thailand or Spark 6 Go, you need to get in touch with the TECNO team. Go to TECNO’s Facebook page, send a picture of your scratch card, the EMEI number of your device, and your CNIC to TECNO. After verification from the brand’s data collection office, the gift shall be dispatched to you from the head office.
Isn’t this amazing? All you need to do is, go to your nearest retailer, buy a Spark 6 GO phone, scratch your card, and win! So what are you waiting for? Your Trip to Thailand is waiting for you. Hurry up and grab this chance to win such amazing prizes and much more.

More Stories From Technology

