A Total Of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online For Intermediate Admissions In Punjab's 814 Public Colleges In 2023 Via PITB's OCAS
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 05:21 PM
A significant influx of 264,928 Intermediate applications while a total of 67,486 Bachelor’s applications was seen from students across Punjab in 814 public colleges in 2023 through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED)
The OCAS serves as a convenient platform for students to apply for admissions to government colleges in Punjab without the need for physical visits to the institutions. It has provided students in remote areas with the opportunity to apply online, saving time and ensuring the prompt compilation of applications and merit lists.
The OCAS offers students 24/7 access to apply and stay informed about admission updates. Additionally, students can access digital college brochures and track the status of their admission applications through the respective college websites.
