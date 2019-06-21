UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A True Notch-less Midrange Killer - The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Is Finally Coming

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:09 PM

A True Notch-less Midrange Killer - The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is Finally Coming

It is bound to sweep the midrange segment with an amazing price of PKR 33,999/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019) Smartphone manufacturers today are constantly working on improving the smartphone experience for users. Whether it’s new features or new hardware, there’s always an upgrade one can look forward to in an upcoming device.

However, the two key areas of focus have always been the display and camera. Huawei, a brand known for meaningful innovations for its users, has always paid close attention to this, packing its next smartphone with some exciting new features. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, set to come out early next month, is packed to amaze users who are looking for some of the most innovative features.

Boasting an all new Ultra FullView Display, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, is housing the next generation in smartphone displays. If you are wondering how, it’s simple. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019’s 6.59 inch FHD+ Ultra FullView Display, is entirely just the display, no bezels or notches, creating a whole new viewing experience.

On the other hand, the bezels in a phone house a few sensors and more importantly the front camera. Since the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 has removed all the bezels, the question does pop-up to where the camera is. And just like the question itself, the best-in-class 16MP selfie camera does indeed pop up from the top of the phone when needed, thus taking away the need for a notch. Meanwhile, other components such as the receiver earpiece and ambient light sensor have been moved to the top and bottom of the screen respectively, minimizing interruptions and maximizing the visual experience. Pre-orders for the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 are set to begin on 29 June, 2019 for eager fans to be the first to get their hands on the device. This marvel of a phone in addition to the impressive display and cool pop-up camera also packs impressive features which include a powerful battery – all for a whopping price of PKR 33,999/-.

Related Topics

Price Pakistani Rupee June 2019 Huawei All From Top Housing

Recent Stories

West Indies should learn from 'terrific' Williamso ..

3 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak holds awareness camp in Kahuta

3 minutes ago

Pak team's poor record in ODIs at Lord's

3 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Persian ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi to host seminar on Best Prac ..

3 minutes ago

Nepal ambassador calls on IPC minister

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.