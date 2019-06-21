A True Notch-less Midrange Killer - The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is Finally Coming

It is bound to sweep the midrange segment with an amazing price of PKR 33,999/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019) Smartphone manufacturers today are constantly working on improving the smartphone experience for users. Whether it’s new features or new hardware, there’s always an upgrade one can look forward to in an upcoming device.

However, the two key areas of focus have always been the display and camera. Huawei, a brand known for meaningful innovations for its users, has always paid close attention to this, packing its next smartphone with some exciting new features. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, set to come out early next month, is packed to amaze users who are looking for some of the most innovative features.

Boasting an all new Ultra FullView Display, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, is housing the next generation in smartphone displays. If you are wondering how, it’s simple. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019’s 6.59 inch FHD+ Ultra FullView Display, is entirely just the display, no bezels or notches, creating a whole new viewing experience.

On the other hand, the bezels in a phone house a few sensors and more importantly the front camera. Since the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 has removed all the bezels, the question does pop-up to where the camera is. And just like the question itself, the best-in-class 16MP selfie camera does indeed pop up from the top of the phone when needed, thus taking away the need for a notch. Meanwhile, other components such as the receiver earpiece and ambient light sensor have been moved to the top and bottom of the screen respectively, minimizing interruptions and maximizing the visual experience. Pre-orders for the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 are set to begin on 29 June, 2019 for eager fans to be the first to get their hands on the device. This marvel of a phone in addition to the impressive display and cool pop-up camera also packs impressive features which include a powerful battery – all for a whopping price of PKR 33,999/-.