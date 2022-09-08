Ability to Deploy New AI Across Armed Forces Key to Keeping US Dominant - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Defense Department needs to be able to rapidly create and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other software in sweeping new ways across all aspects of the US armed forces to maintain its lead in military capabilities, the authors of an upcoming report told a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) podcast meeting.

"A military's ability to deploy and update software including AI models faster than its adversaries is likely to become one of the greatest determining factors in relative military strength," former Defense Department Joint AI Center Director retired Lt.

Gen. John Shanahan told the meeting on Wednesday.

Shanahan co-authored the report, "Software Defined Warfare," with veteran Silicon Valley executive Nand Mulchandani. who is now the CIA's first Chief Technology Officer.

"Technology and software is eating the world (and) ... any organization that does not take technology seriously can get eaten alive," Mulchandani said during the meeting.

The Defense Department needs a new design and architecture that will allow it to be far more flexible, scale on demand and adapt dynamically to changing conditions, the two authors said.