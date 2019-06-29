UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 18,000 Public School Teachers In Punjab To Receive Transfer Orders On Their Mobile Phones Through E-Transfer System, Dr. Murad Raas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:02 PM

About 18,000 Public School Teachers in Punjab to receive Transfer Orders on their mobile phones through e-Transfer System, Dr. Murad Raas

ETransfer system is a transformative initiative of the government to tackle process inefficiencies associated with the outdated, overburdened, and unsustainable traditional mechanisms that are delay-prone, and highly dependent on officials

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019) eTransfer system is a transformative initiative of the government to tackle process inefficiencies associated with the outdated, overburdened, and unsustainable traditional mechanisms that are delay-prone, and highly dependent on officials. This was said by Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, while addressing a news briefing at Arfa Software Technology Park today.

While briefing, Minister said that the response to the eTransfer system has been overwhelming. A total of 32,231 applicants applied for within-district transfers this year, contesting for 20,162 posts. In all, applicants submitted over 82,000 transfer preferences. Electronic Transfer Orders with QR-codes have been automatically generated via the eTransfer system for almost 18,000 applicants, after detailed document verification of successful applicants, by District Education Authorities, he added.

Dr Murad said, that with this step, the School Education Department, Government of the Punjab, just completed the within-district phase of teacher transfers 2019 and teachers will receive a copy of their transfer orders on their mobile phones.

For the first time in the history of the Department, public school teachers have been provided the facility to apply for transfer via the convenience of their mobile phones - making the process simpler, efficient, and transparent for all, he added.

The eTransfer system developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) also has built-in checks, that encourage teachers to apply for posts where there are teacher shortages, and inhibits transfers to public schools that have surplus teachers – based on student-teacher ratios. Teachers have online access to individual transfer applications, score calculation formula, wait-lists, sanctioned posts at each school, as well as designation/post-based transfer eligibility.

The Minister congratulated School Education Department for taking this initiative. The event was attended by Secretary, School Education, and key officials from School Education Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Mobile 2019 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Leadership of Pro-EU Moldovan Democratic Party Res ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani expats asked to take advantage of Assets ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Hopes Abe to Attend Eastern Economic Forum i ..

6 minutes ago

UNICEF chief warns against misinformation on vacci ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Say Peace Deal Possible Within Two Months

6 minutes ago

Sindh Agriculture Minister inaugurates 2-day Mango ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.