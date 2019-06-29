About 18,000 Public School Teachers in Punjab to receive Transfer Orders on their mobile phones through e-Transfer System, Dr. Murad Raas

ETransfer system is a transformative initiative of the government to tackle process inefficiencies associated with the outdated, overburdened, and unsustainable traditional mechanisms that are delay-prone, and highly dependent on officials

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019) eTransfer system is a transformative initiative of the government to tackle process inefficiencies associated with the outdated, overburdened, and unsustainable traditional mechanisms that are delay-prone, and highly dependent on officials. This was said by Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, while addressing a news briefing at Arfa Software Technology Park today.

While briefing, Minister said that the response to the eTransfer system has been overwhelming. A total of 32,231 applicants applied for within-district transfers this year, contesting for 20,162 posts. In all, applicants submitted over 82,000 transfer preferences. Electronic Transfer Orders with QR-codes have been automatically generated via the eTransfer system for almost 18,000 applicants, after detailed document verification of successful applicants, by District Education Authorities, he added.

Dr Murad said, that with this step, the School Education Department, Government of the Punjab, just completed the within-district phase of teacher transfers 2019 and teachers will receive a copy of their transfer orders on their mobile phones.

For the first time in the history of the Department, public school teachers have been provided the facility to apply for transfer via the convenience of their mobile phones - making the process simpler, efficient, and transparent for all, he added.

The eTransfer system developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) also has built-in checks, that encourage teachers to apply for posts where there are teacher shortages, and inhibits transfers to public schools that have surplus teachers – based on student-teacher ratios. Teachers have online access to individual transfer applications, score calculation formula, wait-lists, sanctioned posts at each school, as well as designation/post-based transfer eligibility.

The Minister congratulated School Education Department for taking this initiative. The event was attended by Secretary, School Education, and key officials from School Education Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).