About 20 Launches of Soyuz-2 Rockets Scheduled for 2023 - Progress RSC

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) About 20 launches of the Soyuz-2 series rockets will take place in 2023, Dmitry Baranov, the head of the rockets' manufacturer, Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC), said on Monday.

"Plans for this year are about the same, about 20 launches," Baranov said at a press conference. "I think about 20 launches, plus or minus two launches, we will stay in this range in 2023.

The entire list of planned launches for 2023 is somewhat longer, but may be reduced due to the fact that some spacecraft will not be ready, he added.

He recalled that in 2022, 19 launches of Soyuz-2 rockets had been carried out from four spaceports, including one launch from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. In addition, in the first half of the year, one satellite manufactured by Progress RSC was launched into orbit for the Russian Defense Ministry.