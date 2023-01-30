UrduPoint.com

About 20 Launches Of Soyuz-2 Rockets Scheduled For 2023 - Progress RSC

Daniyal Sohail Published January 30, 2023 | 06:46 PM

About 20 Launches of Soyuz-2 Rockets Scheduled for 2023 - Progress RSC

About 20 launches of the Soyuz-2 series rockets will take place in 2023, Dmitry Baranov, the head of the rockets' manufacturer, Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC), said on Monday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) About 20 launches of the Soyuz-2 series rockets will take place in 2023, Dmitry Baranov, the head of the rockets' manufacturer, Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC), said on Monday.

"Plans for this year are about the same, about 20 launches," Baranov said at a press conference. "I think about 20 launches, plus or minus two launches, we will stay in this range in 2023.

"

The entire list of planned launches for 2023 is somewhat longer, but may be reduced due to the fact that some spacecraft will not be ready, he added.

He recalled that in 2022, 19 launches of Soyuz-2 rockets had been carried out from four spaceports, including one launch from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. In addition, in the first half of the year, one satellite manufactured by Progress RSC was launched into orbit for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou Progress Same May From

Recent Stories

UK Parliament's Defense Chair Calls for Direct Con ..

UK Parliament's Defense Chair Calls for Direct Confrontation With Russia

29 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Absence of Inclusive Gov't in Afghanis ..

Lavrov Says Absence of Inclusive Gov't in Afghanistan Will Not Hinder Moscow-Kab ..

4 minutes ago
 Five shops sealed, four shopkeepers held for profi ..

Five shops sealed, four shopkeepers held for profiteering

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits LRH, ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits LRH, inquires after injured of mos ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Urges South Korea to Provide Military A ..

NATO Chief Urges South Korea to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.