About 80% Of Russia's ISS Segment Onboard Systems Exhausted Lifespan - Flight Director

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Around 80% of onboard systems of Russia's segment of the International Space Station (ISS) have exhausted their lifespan, and irreparable failures are possible after passing the 100% threshold, Vladimir Solovyov, chief designer and flight director of the Russian segment at space corporation Energia, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"About a month ago, a council of chief designers convened, all the chief designers of the Russian ISS segment's onboard systems and their opponents held detailed negotiations that lasted four hours.

It became clear at the meeting that about 80% of the Russian segment's onboard systems have reached the end of their useful life, which means that irreparable failures may begin literally on the next day after the systems fully exhaust their lifespan. System developers will no longer be responsible for this, this will be the responsibility of Energia as the operator," Solovyov said.

Replacement of key onboard systems will be necessary after 2025, the designer emphasized.

