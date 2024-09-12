Access To X, Previously Known As Twitter, Restored In Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:34 PM
Sindh High Court puts off further hearing of case for two weeks.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2024) The Sindh High Court was informed that social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been restored in Pakistan after a seven-month ban.
This statement was made by a lawyer representing the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) during a court hearing.
The PTA’s lawyer clarified the government’s stance after the court had requested an explanation on the platform’s accessibility. It was disclosed that the original order for blocking X, which had been issued in February, was revoked, leading to the platform’s unblocking.
Despite this, there is no confirmation on whether the restoration will remain permanent or if future restrictions may be imposed.
The platform was initially banned following accusations of election fraud by a senior government official.
In the period leading up to the February 8 general elections, users faced significant issues accessing various social media platforms. Officials at the time attributed these problems to technical issues. On election day, the interim government imposed a full internet shutdown, citing concerns over potential terrorist threats.
Even after the elections, disruptions persisted, particularly on X, sparking concerns over potential violations of constitutional rights. These actions were criticized as infringing upon Article 19-A (freedom of information), Article 19 (freedom of speech), and Article 17 (freedom of association). Critics argued that the measures negatively impacted the democratic process and limited citizens’ access to information and their ability to share opinions freely.
