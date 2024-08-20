Open Menu

Acer Gadget Inc. Announces Partnership With Air Link Communication To Debut Acer Gadget E10 Devices In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Acer Gadget Inc. Announces Partnership with Air Link Communication to Debut Acer Gadget e10 Devices in Pakistan

Acer Gadget Inc., a global leader in innovative and affordable technology, announces a strategic partnership with Air Link Communication Limited (Airlink) to introduce Acer Gadget e10 laptops, tablets, and all-in-one devices to the Pakistani market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Aug, 2024) Acer Gadget Inc., a global leader in innovative and affordable technology, announces a strategic partnership with Air Link Communication Limited (Airlink) to introduce Acer Gadget e10 laptops, tablets, and all-in-one devices to the Pakistani market.

As part of this collaboration, Airlink has been granted distribution rights and has entered an exclusive assembling agreement with Acer Gadget's manufacturing partner, Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., to assemble these Products at Airlink's Lahore, Pakistan, facility.

Stanley Chan, Vice President Acer Gadget Inc. on this occasion said, “ I am very happy to see the strategic partnership with Airlink and looking forward to the promotion of Acer gadgets in Pakistan Market.

Mr. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Airlink Communication shared his message on this historic occasion;

“I am thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Acer Gadget Inc. and the introduction of the Acer products to the Pakistani market. This milestone represents a significant advancement in our commitment to the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative.”

AirLink Communication Ltd. is one of the largest manufacturers, distributors and retailers of smartphones in Pakistan. Our partnerships with global brands like Acer, Samsung, Xiaomi, Tecno and iPhone are a testament to our commitment to enhancing the technological landscape in Pakistan and beyond, reinforcing our position as a key player in the industry.

