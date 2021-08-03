UrduPoint.com

Addition Of Nauka Lab To ISS Does Well For Cooperation With Russia - NASA Chief

The addition of the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module to the International Space Station (ISS) is beneficial for successful cooperation with Russia, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday

"It does well for our continued collaboration with the Russians, and so I'm excited for what the future brings, Nauka, and the European robotic arm, are going to help lead even more discoveries, both for life here on Earth and as we move out further into the cosmos and onto Mars," Nelson said.

