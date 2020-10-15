Advance New Zealand Party Says Its Facebook Account Closed 2 Days Before General Elections

The Advance New Zealand party said on Thursday that Facebook shut down its official page two days before general elections in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Advance New Zealand party said on Thursday that Facebook shut down its official page two days before general elections in the country.

"Please share this! ... Our official FB page has been taken down 2 DAYS BEFORE ELECTION! ... So dodgy!" the party wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a Facebook spokesperson told Radio New Zealand that the party's account was closed over repeated violations of the social network's misinformation policy.

"We don't allow anyone to share misinformation on our platforms about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm. We have clear policies against this type of content and will enforce on these policies regardless of anyone's political position or party affiliation," the spokesperson said.

In response, the party has called for an investigation into what it calls Facebook's meddling in the country's general elections. Commenting on the controversial coronavirus post, the party said it was questioning the government's response to the pandemic and sharing the views of international scientists.

On October 17, New Zealand is set to elect lawmakers into the country's parliament. Alongside with the general elections, referendums on the legalization of marijuana and euthanasia will be held in the country.