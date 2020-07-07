Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, was detained on suspicion of high treason, the agency said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, was detained on suspicion of high treason, the agency said Tuesday.

"The press service of State Corporation Roscosmos announces that the investigators today detained Safronov I.I.

, an adviser to the director general of state corporation Roscosmos," the company said.

According to Roscosmos, Safronov is suspected of breaching Article 275 of the Russian criminal code, which means high treason.

"The detention of Safronov is not related to his current employment in Roscosmos," the company's press service said.