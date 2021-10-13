UrduPoint.com

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderation

All internet platforms display antisemitic content, and the extent of the discrimination depends on how strict the moderation policies are, a joint report by non-governmental organizations revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) All internet platforms display antisemitic content, and the extent of the discrimination depends on how strict the moderation policies are, a joint report by non-governmental organizations revealed.

The Amadeu Antonio Foundation, Expo Foundation and HOPE not hate Charitable Trust conducted the analysis of Facebook, Instagram, Parler, Reddit, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and 4chan /pol/ and concluded that antisemitism was easily found on all the platforms.

"While all forms of antisemitism can be found on all platforms, the amount of overt and extreme antisemitism on a platform is closely linked to the amount of moderation and the strictness of the platform's terms of use," the report said, noting that the more relaxed the policies of a network are, the more antisemitic content can be found.

The report found that Instagram, for example, displays materials related to antisemitic conspiracies despite the fact that such content is clearly labeled as such by corresponding hashtags, such as #Illuminati and #NWO, prompting numerous posts about a global shadow government which allegedly runs the world.

The Telegram messenger was recognized as "home to terror-promoting far-right networks in which a genocidal hatred of Jews is commonplace" as it hosts numerous channels that promote race war and a collapse of the "Jewish-controlled system," the report said.

Antisemitism has a long history, with roots in blaming the Jews for various global tragedies from the death of Jesus to the 9/11 attacks. Another side of antisemitism is, however, denying the tragedies that the Jews have faced, in particular, Holocaust, according to the report.

