Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR 39,999/

For young gaming enthusiasts and millennials seeking a stylish, high-performance smartphone without breaking the bank, realme has launched its highly anticipated realme Narzo 50 in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 June, 2023) For young gaming enthusiasts and millennials seeking a stylish, high-performance smartphone without breaking the bank, realme has launched its highly anticipated realme Narzo 50 in Pakistan. Packed with powerful features and designed specifically for gaming, this feature rich device comes at an affordable price point, making it an ideal choice for those eager to impress with their gaming prowess.

One of the standout features of the realme Narzo 50 is its Helio G96 Gaming Processor. The octa-core architecture, consisting of ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55, delivers clock speeds of up to 2.05GHz, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. With this powerful processor, gamers can expect smooth gameplay and efficient multitasking capabilities.

To enhance the gaming experience further, the realme Narzo 50 incorporates up to 11GB Dynamic RAM. This is made possible by the advanced Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, allowing the base 6GB of RAM to be expanded by up to 5GB. This boost in RAM ensures smooth gaming operations, minimizing lags and delays.

The smartphone's 120Hz refresh rate sets it apart from competitors. With the screen refreshing 120 times per second, twice as fast as the standard 60Hz refresh rate, the realme Narzo 50 provides an incredibly smooth visual experience. Paired with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, gamers will notice a significant upgrade in responsiveness and precision.

The smartphone also features a 16.7cm (6.6-inch) FHD+ Fullscreen, offering a larger field of view and enhanced clarity. With its 16.7 million color display, gaming scenes come to life, allowing for full immersion into virtual worlds. The combination of the expansive screen and vibrant colors ensures an unparalleled visual experience.

realme has also prioritized charging speed with the inclusion of 33W DartCharge technology.

Compared to standard 18W charging speeds, the realme Narzo 50's DartCharge capability increases charging speed by an impressive 36%. Users can expect their phone to be fully charged in no time, minimizing downtime between gaming sessions. The DartCharge technology is complemented by a high capacity 5000mAh battery, which provides long-lasting performance, allowing users to enjoy their favorite entertainment for extended periods. Additionally, the super power saving mode offers an ultra-long standby time of 37.6 hours at just 5% power, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions.

This smartphone is not all about gaming though. In terms of photography, the realme Narzo 50 doesn't disappoint either. Equipped with a 50MP AI Triple Camera, users can capture stunning photos with exceptional clarity and detail. Whether it's documenting gaming achievements or capturing everyday moments, the smartphone’s camera system ensures impressive results.

All these amazing features are packaged in a unique body design called the Speed Texture Design, which is inspired by racing cars. Users can choose between two colors – the Speed Blue and Speed Black.

The realme Narzo 50 redefines affordability by offering high-end gaming features at a price point that won't break the bank. With its powerful Helio G96 Gaming Processor, expandable RAM, 120Hz refresh rate, large FHD+ Fullscreen, fast charging capabilities, long-lasting battery life, and impressive camera system, this smartphone caters to the needs of young gaming enthusiasts and millennials who aspire to make a statement with their gaming experience.

The realme Narzo 50 is now available across Pakistan for PKR 39,999/- only. It’s time to elevate your gaming journey and unleash your full potential.