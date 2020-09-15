Africa Interested in Russian Tech for Vital Fields of Energy, Water Treatment - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Africa is interested in Russian technology that can be used in the priority fields of energy, electricity, and water treatment, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, who serves as the head of the secretariat for the Russian-African partnership forum, told Sputnik.

"If we take the priority sector for Africa - it is food, water, electricity. This is the basis... we can add infrastructure too. All this spheres are the strong sides of the Russian economy.

We produce a lot of competitive goods," Ozerov said.

Russia has a lot of experience with energy engineering, construction of electric networks, agriculture including water treatment systems, and telecommunications technologies, the diplomat continued.

"We definitely feel the interest for all these technologies," Ozerov said.

The secretariat, which Ozerov heads, is tasked, among other things, with presenting Africa with the development opportunities that Russia can offer.