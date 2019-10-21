UrduPoint.com
Africa Is Interested In Russia's Technologies, Energy Experience - , Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Africa Is Interested in Russia's Technologies, Energy Experience - , Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

As African nations prioritize being integrated in the global economy, they have a significant interest in Russia's high technologies and its experience in energy and infrastructure, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) As African nations prioritize being integrated in the global economy, they have a significant interest in Russia's high technologies and its experience in energy and infrastructure, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit.

Egypt aims at improving Africa's living standards during its presidency in the African Union (AU) in 2019, Shoukry said.

"It is possible to take advantage of the Russian potential, especially in light of Russia's development in the economy and modern technologies, as well as the fields of energy and infrastructure, which are important matters that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi takes care about during his AU presidency," Shoukry added.

According to the Egyptian foreign minister, the summit will present great opportunities to discuss areas of mutual interest.

"The goal is to explore areas of cooperation, identify priorities on the African continent and the capabilities available for Russia, especially as Russia takes a significant place and [has] great relations with the African countries," Shoukry specified.

The Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with almost 50 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

