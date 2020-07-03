UrduPoint.com
African-American Individuals File Complaint Against Facebook For Discrimination - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:59 PM

African-American Individuals File Complaint Against Facebook for Discrimination - Reports

An African-American manager and two job applicants have filed a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over Facebook's alleged racial bias in hiring, reimbursement, and general employment practices, according to domestic media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) An African-American manager and two job applicants have filed a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over Facebook's alleged racial bias in hiring, reimbursement, and general employment practices, according to domestic media reports.

The charge was filed by Oscar Veneszee Jr., a manager at the social media platform, and two applicants who applied to work for Facebook but were denied, the NPR broadcaster reported late on Thursday.

"We've set goals to increase diversity at the company, but we've failed to create a culture at the company that finds, grows and keeps Black people at the company," Veneszee Jr. told the broadcaster.

The complaint, which has been filed with the EEOC, is said to be on behalf of all Black employees at the company, as well as Black individuals applying for jobs at the social media platform, according to the broadcaster.

In a statement, a Facebook representative said that the company takes all allegations of racial discrimination seriously and will investigate fully.

"We believe it is essential to provide all employees with a respectful and safe working environment. We take any allegations of discrimination seriously and investigate every case," the representative said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

According to Facebook's most recent diversity report, Black individuals comprise just 3.8 percent of the company's US-based workforce.

In September, a complaint was filed with the EEOC against Facebook and 10 other employers for targeting their social media adverts exclusively at male Facebook users.

