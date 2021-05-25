UrduPoint.com
After Amazon And Facebook, Germany Opens Google Antitrust Probe

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:49 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Germany's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has opened an investigation into Google over anti-competitive practices,wielding a new law that has already been used to scrutinize other US tech giants.

The Federal Cartel Office will investigate European units of Google in Germany and Ireland, as well as its parent company, Alphabet, in California, it said in a statement.

The investigation will probe whether Google is considered to be "of paramount significance for competition across markets" due to the breadth of its digital products, Cartel office head Andreas Mundt said.

"Google's business model relies to a very large extent on processing data relating to its users," Mundt said.

"Due to its established access to data relevant for competition, Google enjoys a strategic advantage." A key question in the probe was "whether consumers wishing to use Google's services have sufficient choice as to how Google will use their data", he said.

Google spokesman Ralf Bremer said the tech giant would cooperate fully with the investigation.

"People choose Google because it's helpful, not because they're forced to, or because they can't find alternatives," he said, adding,German consumers are offered "simple controls to manage their information and limit the use of personal data".

