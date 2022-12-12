UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Calls For IT Revolution To Make Growth In All Sectors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

The Federal Minister says IT has accelerated the speed of growth and development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2022) Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called for catching revolution of information technology to make exponential growth in all sectors.

Addressing a seminar on information technology in Islamabad on Monday, he said IT has accelerated the speed of growth and development.

The Minister said one can only survive by moulding oneself according to the current circumstances.

He said it is necessary for us to bring productivity revolution in our economy by using Information and Communications Technology.

