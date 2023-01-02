UrduPoint.com

AI Infused Everything On Show At CES Gadget Extravaganza

Daniyal Sohail Published January 02, 2023 | 06:47 PM

The latest leaps in artificial intelligence in everything from cars, robots to appliances will be on full display at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opening Thursday in Las Vegas

Forced by the pandemic to go virtual in 2021 and hybrid last year, tens of thousands of show-goers are hoping for a return to packed halls and rapid-fire deal-making that were long the hallmark of the annual gadget extravaganza.

"In 2022, it was a shadow of itself - empty halls, no meetings in hotel rooms," Avi Greengart, an analyst at Techspotential told AFP.

"Now, (we expect) crowds, trouble getting around and meetings behind closed doors - which is what a trade show is all about." The CES show officially opens on January 5, but companies will begin to vie for the spotlight with the latest tech wizardry as early as Tuesday.

CES will be spread over more than 18 acres (seven hectares), from the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center to pavilions set up in parking lots.

Ballrooms and banquet rooms across Sin City will be used to hustle up business.

With transportation now computing's new frontier, next generation autos, trucks, boats, farm equipment, and even flying machines are expected to grab attention, according to analysts.

"It's going to feel almost like you're at an auto show," said Kevan Yalowitz, head of platform strategy at Accenture.

More than ever, cars now come with operating systems so much like a smartphone or laptop computer, Accenture expects that by 2040 about 40 percent of vehicles on the road will need software updated remotely.

And with connected cars come apps and online entertainment as developers battle to grab passenger attention with streaming or shopping services on board.

Electric vehicles enhanced with artificial intelligence will also be on display "in a big way," Greengart said.

"What has really been the buzz is personalized flying machines," said independent tech analyst Rob Enderle.

"Basically, they are human-carrying drones."

