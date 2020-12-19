Aijaz Aslam launches official store on DarazMall along with other leading celebrities and fashion brands

Daraz is Pakistan’s largest online shopping platform that has millions of assortments for its valued customers

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020) Daraz is Pakistan’s largest online shopping platform that has millions of assortments for its valued customers. There are many categories that cover all that one may need and want.

DarazMall houses over 450 authentic local and international brands. All products sold here are 100% genuine and the customers should not at all fear the authenticity of the product when ordering from DarazMall.

Recently, we have seen that many celebrities and leading designers in the Pakistani industry have launched their own brand/shop on DarazMall.

Komal Rizvi has launched her brand TrulyKomal along with Nadia Hussain giving birth to Bling and Humayun Alamgir also hosting his collection on Daraz.

Similarly, another brand has partnered with Daraz to launch itself on the biggest online shopping platform of Pakistan.

This brand, too, is owned by a very renowned Pakistani celebrity, Aijaz Aslam. He created his brand to motivate and encourage our market to use local products. He strongly believes that we should be proud to use Pakistani produce.

Aijaz Aslam commented “Daraz is the biggest and the most reliable online shopping network with a large customer base and that is why I have chosen to partner with them.

Our products are made with the best of herbs and natural ingredients with essential oils extracts. Some products are unique and are made in a spray form for easy and convenient use. This is something that no other brand is doing for products like hair mists, face mists and products with unique anti-ageing properties.

” His brand is targeting all individuals, from both genders, who care a great deal about their hair and skin.

The product offerings include various skin care and health products such as face mists, night creams, non-alcoholic sanitizers, anti-ageing face washes etc. His vision includes extending his product line to include essentials such as fragrances, clothing articles and many accessories.

Omair Bakhsh – Head of Marketing, Daraz Pakistan – commented on this recent partnership.

“We’re very excited to include another value-added brand on DarazMall. Aijaz Aslam has launched a unique set of products which we are so eager to host on our platform. DarazMall has a collection of both international and local brands and to see brands grow in this category is overwhelming.

This growth helps us to serve our customers in a better way as we’re equipped to present them with more choices to suit their needs.”

It’s pleasant to see the local brand industry grow and platforms like Daraz helping them in their journey through providing a safe and reliable place for these brands to prosper.

Customers should definitely make their way onto the Daraz app to browse through Aijaz’s brand and similarly, other local brands, so that the vision of such entrepreneurs to support locally produced goods can be fulfilled.