Aima Baig And Young Stunners – New Faces Of Infinix!

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:29 PM

Aima Baig and Young Stunners – New Faces of Infinix!

Infinix Pakistan has just unveiled YoungStunners and Aima Baig as their new brand ambassadors for the upcoming Infinix NOTE 11, and the fans simply cannot wait

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021) Infinix Pakistan has just unveiled YoungStunners and Aima Baig as their new brand ambassadors for the upcoming Infinix NOTE 11, and the fans simply cannot wait.

Youth’s favourite duo of YoungStunners (Talha Anjum and Talha Yunus) alongside Aima Baig has been seen working with Infinix for the launch of their AMOLED Stunner i.e NOTE 11. Infinix has strongly kept its place as the leading selling smartphone brand of Pakistan and has yet again introduced heartthrob brand ambassadors for NOTE 11 which will be available from 15th November.


“Aima Baig and YoungStunners advocate Infinix better with their youthful music that goes with the vibe of Infinix. They are perfect ambassadors to mirror the DNA of Infinix and our products,” said Mr.

Joe Hu – CEO of Infinix Pakistan.
Infinix has always been able to provide the youth with cutting-edge technology and on-trend devices. The new NOTE 11 is promised to be an absolute Stunner with its 6.67’ inch vivid AMOLED display which is surely going to stand alone among the rest.

Since Infinix has announced Young Stunners and Aima Baig as brand ambassadors for the new NOTE 11, fans cannot hold back themselves for the final product and the expected music video as well.


Starting the year with the PSL anthem, the YoungStunners duo and Aima Baig have been seen winning hearts across borders.

Groove Mera surely added a pop of colours to our screens with a rich blend of music and the song undoubtedly became an anthem across country. While the recent performance of YoungStunners in Pepsi Why Not Meri Jaan has surely uplifted the whole mood but these pictures of the duo from the sets of Infinix have made us all curious once again for the upcoming launch.

Aima Baig and YoungStunners have indeed won the hearts of youngsters in a very short time and they truly represent the youth of the country.
Infinix NOTE 11 will be available from 15th November while the date for the launch of the music video has not yet announced.

Since Infinix has previously set its mark with brand ambassadors like Feroze Khan and Alizey Shah, the excitement is truly justified this time around with YoungStunners and Aima Baig for 15th November.

