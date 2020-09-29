Air Leak Found in Russian Segment of ISS - Russian Space Agency

An air leak was found in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, but there is no danger to the crew, a spokesperson for the Russian space agency told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) An air leak was found in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, but there is no danger to the crew, a spokesperson for the Russian space agency told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"After analysis and search for the air leak at the ISS, the location was found at a working module of Zvezda, where scientific equipment is located," the spokesperson said.

The module will be resealed in the next few days, Roscosmos said.