Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Air Leakage at International Space Station May Be Caused by 0.04 Inch Hole - Source

An oxygen leak at the International Space Station (ISS) may be caused by a 0.04-inch hole in one of the modules of the United States segment, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) An oxygen leak at the International Space Station (ISS) may be caused by a 0.04-inch hole in one of the modules of the United States segment, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, another source told Sputnik that the small air leak was recorded at the ISS, possibly in the US segment. the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, then said that the ISS crew isolated themselves in the Russian module, Zvezda, for the three days.

NASA has said that the leakage was first spotted 11 months ago, but its rate has increased recently.

The preliminary results of the investigation into the issue are expected by the end of next week.

"Analysis of the leakage level on the ISS showed that the station is losing about 220 grams [7.7 ounces] of air per day, which corresponds to a possible hole in the body of one of the modules of the American segment of the ISS measuring about 0.1 millimeters [0.04 inches]," the source said.

The current ISS mission includes Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner, as well as US astronaut Christopher Cassidy.

