All 36 UK OneWeb Satellites Reach Orbit - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 49 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:19 AM

All 36 UK OneWeb satellites, that were launched via Russia's Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage from the Vostochny spaceport, have reached orbit on Thursday, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) All 36 UK OneWeb satellites, that were launched via Russia's Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage from the Vostochny spaceport, have reached orbit on Thursday, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said.

"All 36 spacecraft have reached orbit. Mission completed successfully. Congratulations," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

