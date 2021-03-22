MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia's Fregat upper stage has placed all the 38 satellites in target orbits after the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday.

"Separation of 33 satellites has taken place," Rogozin said, adding that five satellites were placed in orbit earlier.

The rocket was launched from the Baikonur space center at 09.07 a.m. Moscow time (06:07 GMT). Several minutes later, Fregat with 38 satellites was placed in sub-orbital trajectory.