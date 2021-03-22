UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All 38 Satellites Launched On Russia's Soyuz Rocket Reached Orbit - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

All 38 Satellites Launched on Russia's Soyuz Rocket Reached Orbit - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia's Fregat upper stage has placed all the 38 satellites in target orbits after the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday.

"Separation of 33 satellites has taken place," Rogozin said, adding that five satellites were placed in orbit earlier.

The rocket was launched from the Baikonur space center at 09.07 a.m. Moscow time (06:07 GMT). Several minutes later, Fregat with 38 satellites was placed in sub-orbital trajectory.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

1 minute ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

1 minute ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

7 minutes ago

Decision on educational institutions opening on Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

41 minutes ago

All set in AJK to celebrate Pakistan Day with full ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.