UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Airlines Of Lufthansa Group Continue To Avoid Using Belarusian Airspace

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

All Airlines of Lufthansa Group Continue to Avoid Using Belarusian Airspace

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The entire Lufthansa Group continues to use alternative flight routes to bypass the Belarusian airspace, the carrier's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All airlines of the Lufthansa Group continue to avoid the airspace of Belarus and use alternative flight routes," the company said.

On May 23 2021, Ryanair flight 4978 from Greece to Lithuania, carrying dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, was diverted to Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. After the plane landed in Minsk, the opposition journalist and his girlfriend were detained. In the aftermath, multiple European airlines such as decided to use alternative routes.

The Lufthansa Group, which is an aviation group with operations worldwide, includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines as well as carriers and regional partners.

Related Topics

Company Minsk Brussels Belarus Lithuania Greece May All From Opposition

Recent Stories

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

4 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

6 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

7 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

17 minutes ago

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.