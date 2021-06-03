All Airlines of Lufthansa Group Continue to Avoid Using Belarusian Airspace

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The entire Lufthansa Group continues to use alternative flight routes to bypass the Belarusian airspace, the carrier's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All airlines of the Lufthansa Group continue to avoid the airspace of Belarus and use alternative flight routes," the company said.

On May 23 2021, Ryanair flight 4978 from Greece to Lithuania, carrying dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, was diverted to Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. After the plane landed in Minsk, the opposition journalist and his girlfriend were detained. In the aftermath, multiple European airlines such as decided to use alternative routes.

The Lufthansa Group, which is an aviation group with operations worldwide, includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines as well as carriers and regional partners.