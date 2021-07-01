All EU Countries Join Digital COVID-19 Certificate System

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The unified system of digital COVID certificates officially entered into force in all European Union countries on Thursday, a spokesperson of the European Commission press service said at a briefing.

"Proposed by the European Commission in March the EU digital COVID certificate is now a reality throughout the EU," Christian Wigand said.

Twenty-six out of twenty-seven EU member states have fully implemented the system. According to the European Commission, only Ireland cannot not issue the certificates at the moment because of a recent cyberattack, when hackers bailed out Irish health service system. In addition to the EU countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein have joined digital COVID-19 regulation.

According to the European Commission, more than 200 million certificates have been generated so far.

The certificate is issued both in paper and electronic form and has a QR code, so it can be used with a mobile phone.

The certificate is made to facilitate travel within the European Union, simplifying travel requirements for its holders. In particular, the EU agreed that the citizens who were vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus should not be tested or quarantined while traveling throughout member states.

"With this everyone in Europe should be able to travel safely and freely this summer," the spokesperson said.

Digital certificates serve as proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the disease, or tested negative for it. The certificates will be valid for 12 months.