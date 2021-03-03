All Leaks at International Space Station to Be Sealed by March 12 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A Russian expert commission has confirmed the presence of two cracks in the Zvezda module at the International Space Station, they will be completely sealed by March 12, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik.

"Search for leaks in the Zvezda module's intermediate chamber were completed, two leak sources were found. It was decided to seal them.

The first leak will be sealed between March 4 and March 6, while the second leak will be sealed by March 12 following extra research," the source said.

The decision was made by the commission that unites experts from Roscosmos, the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, the Central Research Institute of Machine Building, the Tekhnomash Scientific Production Association and the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.