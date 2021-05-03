All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is live for sale

Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix has witnessed amassive growth over the years.Being market leader the brand has carried the momentum by focusing on the customers in the economy segment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix has witnessed amassive growth over the years.Being market leader the brand has carried the momentum by focusing on the customers in the economy segment.Infinix HOT 10i is a great deal, available on Xpark under Rs. 21,999/- alongwith an amazing free gift of XE08 Earbuds.Offering best of the best HOT 10i is a feature packed device for beloved fans who want a large display, gaming processor, and a big battery.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC offering enormous gaming performance which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Infinix has placed a massive 6000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging which assures prolonged usage hours once completely charged.

With safe charge technology, the power will be off automatically when your device is charged upto 100%. For device security HOT 10i offers facial and fingerprint sensors.

Infinix HOT 10i has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary camera with F1.8 large sensor and quad Flashlight. At the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera. The front, as well as the rear cameras, can record Full HD videos.

Infinix Hot 10i appears with a 500nits 6.52”-inch HD+bezel-less display offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone showcases a 270ppi pixel density along with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Latest Infinix HOT 10i is available in beautiful Morandi Green, 7º Purple, 95º Black, Heart of Ocean colors at just Rs. 21,999/- with a free gift of XE08 Earbuds.