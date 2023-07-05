All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Exciting Features

Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, today launched the newest member in its Y series — vivo Y02

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, today launched the newest member in its Y series — vivo Y02. The launch of the Y02 gives vivo an opportunity to move closer to its vision of providing innovative, feature-rich smartphones across a wide price range to its younger audience.

vivo Y02 comes with an eye-catching Full Moon Camera Design, a long-lasting 5000mAh* large battery to effortlessly complete the day's tasks and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

The Y02 is equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ Display and Eye Protection Screen that allows for an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. With its 2.5D Trendy Design, the device is beautiful as well as comfortable to hold.

This smartphone has been designed keeping in mind young consumers' busy lives who desire a smartphone that will make their day-to-day lives easier.

Strong Performance and Long-Lasting Battery

vivo Y02 is powered by an Octa-Core Processor that provides high performance and reliability. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

It also has a triple card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB*. Now thanks to such features, users can stream their favorite movies, listen to music, and save and cherish every precious memory without worrying about running out of storage.

With a 5000mAh large battery, the Y02 provides enough power for a full day's worth of work. Users can now stream multiple movies or play games for long hours or listen to their favorite music on a loop with one full charge because of such a large and high-capacity battery. Moreover, with 5V/1A Reverse Charging*, the Y02 is also designed to become a power bank — allowing users to charge other devices from the phone.

Proficient Camera

The device has an 8MP Rear Camera along with a 5MP Front Camera, coupled with a rear f/2.0 and front 2.2 aperture that elevate the camera experience for its users when it comes to clicking a photograph or selfie. There are features such as Face Beauty and Time-Lapse on the Y02 camera to enhance your day-to-day shooting experience.

The Bokeh Mode feature in Y02 utilizes a sophisticated Bokeh algorithm that captures stunning portraits with a striking emphasis on the subject — resulting in vivid and visually captivating images. As a result of these features, users can take great quality photos from their smartphones, which enhances their overall photography experience.

Immersive Display and Trendy Design

With its 6.51-inch HD+ Eye Protection Screen and 1600x720 resolution, the Y02 gives users an immersive viewing experience whenever they watch movies, browse the web, or play games. When used, the Eye Protection Mode* filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain. The display automatically adjusts brightness according to the ambient light.

The device has impressive features with its 8.19mm thickness and 2.5D slim body, making it lightweight and comfortable.

Seamless Experience

As a company known for its innovation and quality, vivo has added many new features to the Y02 to improve the user experience.

Face Wake : vivo's Face Wake feature unlocks the phone whenever needed in a blink of an eye.

: vivo's Face Wake feature unlocks the phone whenever needed in a blink of an eye. Easy Share: This feature enables seamless switching between phones without needing mobile data.

iManager: Lets you avoid the boring everyday tasks and keeps your phone in good shape — allowing users to relax. As soon as it's set up, it can handle tasks such as cleaning up your phone or scanning for problems at night.

Launch Details

The Y02 is available in two beautiful colors, Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 44,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y02 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y02 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).