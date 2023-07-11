All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Design

Vivo, a leading technology brand, is glad to announce the launch of its all-new smartphone — vivo Y36 in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 July, 2023) vivo, a leading technology brand, is glad to announce the launch of its all-new smartphone — vivo Y36 in Pakistan. Boasting a stunning design, powerful performance and superior camera capabilities, the Y36 is a masterpiece.

Equipped with Premium Crystal Glass, 44W FlashCharge, 5000mAh Battery, 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM, and 50MP Main Camera, vivo Y36 stands out among its peers. All these features collectively make Y36 a true representation of innovation, and its eye-catching design is a testament to the superior craftsmanship that vivo is known for in the market.

The vivo Y36 smartphone presents an impressive design that effortlessly blends fun and formal elements — making it an ideal choice for individuals who value both style and professionalism. It showcases a host of stunning design features that elevate its aesthetic appeal to new heights.

Premium Crystal Glass on Y36 not only adds a touch of elegance but also provides a smooth and polished surface that feels luxurious to the touch. Moreover, Y36’s 2.5D Flat Frame seamlessly integrates its display and body — offering a sleek and seamless design that enhances the overall premium look of the device. Lastly, its Fantasy Frame brings a playful and whimsical element, making the Y36 stand out from the crowd with its unique and captivating design.

Furthermore, vivo Y36 comes with the ground-breaking 44W FlashCharge technology that allows you to recharge your device quickly and efficiently while minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. Additionally, the device is equipped with an impressive 5000mAh battery — offering extended usage time. This powerful combination of the 44W FlashCharge technology and the high-capacity battery ensures that you can accomplish more tasks on your Y36 smartphone without interruption.

vivo Y36 also offers an advanced 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM feature— providing a seamless and uninterrupted experience to users. The vivo Y36 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform that ensures smooth and efficient performance for a seamless user experience.

With its high-performance CPU and advanced GPU, it delivers speedy multitasking, responsive gaming, and swift app launches. The Snapdragon 680 enhances overall device performance, making it an excellent choice for users who demand power and speed.

In addition to impeccable design and powerful performance, vivo Y36 is also redefining mobile photography with its exceptional camera system. The device comes equipped with a remarkable 50MP Main Camera and 2MP Bokeh camera with which users can capture stunningly clear and vibrant images. Not forgetting selfies, the Y36's 16MP Front Portrait Camera ensures crystal-clear self-portraits.

The Y36 also offers a unique Double Exposure feature — adding artistic flair to your photography. Whether you're a professional or an amateur, the Y36's camera system delivers an unparalleled photography experience that surpasses expectations.

Launch Details

The Y36 is available in two beautiful colors, Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 89,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y36 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y36 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).