All Possible Steps To Be Taken For Revival Of TIP: Secretary IT

Mon 29th July 2019

All possible steps to be taken for revival of TIP: Secretary IT

Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Monday said all possible steps would be taken for revival of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) through joint venture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Monday said all possible steps would be taken for revival of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) through joint venture.

He expressed these views during his visit to TIP Haripur, undertaken on directives of Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, a press release said.

He said TIP was a historical factory and national asset from where "we can run many businesses to generate revenue for the country's benefit and development. Revival of TIP was vital for its better utilization especially to cater to needs of IT industry of Pakistan.

" Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said all-out efforts would be to transform TIP into a best revenue generating entity, adding it would be made an important element for the national development.

During the visit, the secretary also took round of various departments, workshops and sites of the TIP.

Managing Director TIP Taimur Khan briefed the secretary about functions and working of the factory.

Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also ensured to resolve all problems confronted by the TIP employees and issued necessary directives to the TIP management.

