All you need to know about TECNO’s latest Go with MORE campaign

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) Everyone is talking about TECNO’s upcoming phone which is believed to be an upgraded version of SPARK GO. Users all over social media have observed a video posted by famous tech blogs related to TECNO’s upcoming phone.

The brief video talks about an improved version of SPARK GO which is going to be bigger and clearer. So, users can anticipate an upcoming phone that is even better than TECNO’s SPARK GO which received an overwhelming response from users.

Users all over social media are anxiously awaiting for the upcoming phone and can be observed asking about the release date and inquiring when the phone will be available for pre-order.

TECNO is doing UGC campaign that is focused around the idea that MORE is GOOD. The campaign highlights real-life scenarios when getting MORE gets better, which makes it relatable for them. TECNO has asked users on social media to share their own life experiences through photos and videos. The shortlisted users can win exciting gifts from TECNO.

The more is good campaign truly indicates that that future launch model of Spark 4 will feature a massive 6.6-inch drop notch screen. It is bigger in size as comparatively to Spark Go. This inevitably means a much better viewing experience.The phone will comprise of triple rear camera more than its previously launched phone, which means a superior camera performance. It is expected that the smartphone will have an ample storage capacity of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

As far as the battery is concerned the phone is expectedly coming with more battery of 4000 mAh power which will give you longer time of usage.

The campaign is a cue to a better and improved version of SPARK GO coming pretty soon!

The campaign is going viral as the time for launch is coming near. A lot of tech influencers have already predicted that the phone is going to be worth the money and they are suggesting that users should pre-order it.