Alleged Fragment Of Chinese Space Rocket Found On Japanese Coast - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published April 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) A fragment of what is believed to be the Chinese space rocket Chang Zheng-4B has been found on the coast of Japan's Okinoerabu Island, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The finding was reported by a local resident on April 20, but has become known to the public only on Thursday, according to the NHK broadcaster. The fragment is approximately 10 feet long and 6.5 feet wide. Its surface is painted white and decorated with a pattern of yellow stars on a red background, resembling the Chinese national flag. In addition, the fragment has the phrase "exhaust hole" written in Chinese characters, the report said.

Experts told NHK that the piece of the rocket found was probably part of the fairing located at its top.

On April 16, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said it had successfully launched the Fengyun-3 meteorological satellite into orbit using a Chang Zheng-4B carrier rocket.

The China Maritime Safety Administration, in turn, issued a notice saying that rocket fragments could fall into the East China Sea, north of Taiwan, during the first half of the day. Access to this area was prohibited during that period.

The distance between the northern coast of Taiwan and Japan's Okinoerabu Island is approximately 430 miles.

