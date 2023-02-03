MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The net income of Google parent company Alphabet in 2022 decreased by 21% year-on-year to $59.972 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, diluted earnings per share of Class A, Class B, and Class C stock decreased from $5.61 in 2021 to $4.56 in 2022. At the same time, the total constant Currency revenues of Alphabet rose 10% to $282.836 billion in 2022 year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Alphabet's net income shrank by 34% to $13.624 billion, and diluted earnings per share of Class A, Class B, and Class C stock decreased from $1.53 per share to $1.05 compared to the previous year. Total quarterly revenues of the company increased by 1% to $76.

048 billion but were below the $76.07 billion forecast.

"Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I'm excited by the AI-driven leaps we're about to unveil in Search and beyond. There's also great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices. We're on an important journey to re-engineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet," Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai was quoted in the statement.

Alphabet's shares were down 4.86% after Thursday's trading session was closed.