UrduPoint.com

Alphabet's Net Income Shrank By 21% To Some $60Bln In 2022 - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published February 03, 2023 | 06:20 AM

Alphabet's Net Income Shrank by 21% to Some $60Bln in 2022 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The net income of Google parent company Alphabet in 2022 decreased by 21% year-on-year to $59.972 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, diluted earnings per share of Class A, Class B, and Class C stock decreased from $5.61 in 2021 to $4.56 in 2022. At the same time, the total constant Currency revenues of Alphabet rose 10% to $282.836 billion in 2022 year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Alphabet's net income shrank by 34% to $13.624 billion, and diluted earnings per share of Class A, Class B, and Class C stock decreased from $1.53 per share to $1.05 compared to the previous year. Total quarterly revenues of the company increased by 1% to $76.

048 billion but were below the $76.07 billion forecast.

"Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I'm excited by the AI-driven leaps we're about to unveil in Search and beyond. There's also great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices. We're on an important journey to re-engineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet," Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai was quoted in the statement.

Alphabet's shares were down 4.86% after Thursday's trading session was closed.

Related Topics

Google Company Same YouTube From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

5 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

6 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

6 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

6 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.