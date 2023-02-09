UrduPoint.com

Alphabet's Stock Down 7% Amid Concerns Over Performance Of Its AI-Powered Chatbot Bard

Daniyal Sohail Published February 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Alphabet's Stock Down 7% Amid Concerns Over Performance of Its AI-Powered Chatbot Bard

Shares in Google's parent company Alphabet were down more than 7% on Thursday amid concerns over the performance deficiencies of its Bard chatbot, which is powered by artificial intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Shares in Google's parent company Alphabet were down more than 7% on Thursday amid concerns over the performance deficiencies of its Bard chatbot, which is powered by artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Alphabet shares were down by 7.7% to $99.37 as of 21:00 GMT, according to trading data.

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported that investors were "underwhelmed" by the demonstration of Google's chatbot, which is now available only to a limited number of testers, as it was making mistakes and giving wrong answers to certain search requests.

Investors are also concerned about the growing popularity of a rival AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, launched by Elon Musk's OpenAI, the news agency added.

Google has been under growing pressure from ChatGPT, which was launched in late 2022 and reached over 1 million users in less than a week. Its relatively good performance has sparked talk that the chatbot could pose a serious challenge to major search platforms.

