Alternate Arrangements Made For Internet Connectivity Affected By Fault In International Submarine Cable

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:24 PM

Alternate Arrangements Made for Internet Connectivity Affected by Fault in International Submarine Cable

In the wake of a fault in one of the international cables landing in Pakistan, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers through obtaining additional bandwidth

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021) In the wake of a fault in one of the international cables landing in Pakistan, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers through obtaining additional bandwidth.


Trans World Associates (TWA) has earlier communicated service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on SMW5 cable system due to subsea fault near Abu Talat, Egypt.

Work is underway to rectify the fault however it may take some time until the fault is removed completely.
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is monitoring the situation and will continue to update on it.

More Stories From Technology

