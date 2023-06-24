Open Menu

Amazon, Google Announce Major Investments To India - CEOs

Daniyal Sohail Published June 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) US tech giants Amazon and Google announced on Saturday major investments in India after their executives met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States.

"Productive meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Discussed Amazon's commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally," Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy wrote on social media.

The $26 billion investment includes previously announced plans to invest $12 billion in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. This investment will support an average of 131,700 Indian business jobs annually, the company said in a statement.

In addition to Amazon, Google will set up its global financial technology operations center in Gujarat.

"We are excited today that we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. And we are going to build on that foundation, and take it globally," Google CEO Sundar Pichai was quoted as saying by Indian media.

The Indian prime minister's office said that during the meeting, Modi discussed issues such as artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, cybersecurity products and services, as well as mobile device manufacturing in India with entrepreneurs.

Modi is in Washington this week on an official state visit to meet with President Joe Biden and US business leaders. Modi's visit started in New York, where he attended the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations headquarters.

