Amazon Plans To Launch Fully Electric Autonomous Delivery Service In Finland

Daniyal Sohail 37 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Amazon Plans to Launch Fully Electric Autonomous Delivery Service in Finland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US tech giant Amazon announced on Thursday its plans to set up a new development center in the Finnish capital of Helsinki to support Amazon Scout, a fully electric autonomous delivery robot currently operating in four US locations.

The announcement comes half a year after Amazon's reported acquisition of Finnish 3D technology firm Umbra.

"Amazon has announced the creation of a new Amazon Scout Development Center in Helsinki, Finland focused on autonomous delivery technology.

The new team will consist of over two dozen engineers in Helsinki to start, and will be dedicated to research and development for Amazon Scout," the company wrote on its blog.

The Helsinki team will cooperate closely with the Amazon Scout research and development labs in Seattle, as well as teams in the UK's Cambridge and Germany's Tubingen, "to develop 3D software to simulate the complexity of real life and ensure Scout can safely navigate around obstacles while making deliveries."

