Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests including investment opportunities for Norwegian technology companies in Pakistan’s ICT sector were discussed.

Chairman PTA also apprised the Ambassador about expansion and digital innovation taking place in Pakistan’s ICT sector.