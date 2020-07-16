Ambassador Says Apollo-Soyuz Legacy 'Still Relevant' for Russia, US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov praised Apollo-Soyuz, the first Soviet-American space mission which turns 45 these days, as a relevant example of an unpoliticized dialogue between the countries and broad opportunities it offers.

On July 15, 1975, Soviet and US spacecraft performed a docking to create a joint orbiting facility. The event became a historical milestone and marked the beginning of international cooperation in space.

"Without any doubt, the legacy of the Apollo-Soyuz mission is still relevant. Its most important lesson is that unpoliticized dialogue between our countries opens broad opportunities for productive joint work," Antonov wrote in an article for American Air and Space Magazine.

He called the mission the first step in ongoing space cooperation between Moscow and Washington. "More importantly, it helped establish an atmosphere of true partnership between the two space superpowers, which persists today," Antonov added.

Ambassador mentioned in the article a less-known, yet highly symbolic fact about the mission: hatches between the Soyuz and Apollo spacecraft were opened when the ships were passing over the Elbe River in Germany, the site of a famous meeting between Soviet and American troops in April 1945.