Americans' Approval Of Broadcast Media, Internet Hits Record Low - Poll

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Americans' trust in four pillars of the nation's information sector - the internet, publishing, television and radio, and computers - received record-low ratings in an annual Gallup poll released on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Americans' trust in four pillars of the nation's information sector - the internet, publishing, television and radio, and computers - received record-low ratings in an annual Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

"In the past year... the internet's positive image tumbled 14 percentage points to 35%, while radio and television fell eight points to 33%. Meanwhile, the computer and publishing industries saw minor dips, but enough to push them to record lows of 51% and 32%, respectively, in Gallup's two-decade trend," a press release explaining the poll said.

In yearly surveys dating back to 2001, Gallup asked for opinions of 24 business and industry sectors, giving respondents five options: very positive, somewhat positive, neutral, somewhat negative or very negative, the release also said.

Results of Gallup's August 2-17 national survey showed that nine US business sectors suffered significant image declines. In some cases, such as with healthcare and farming, results simply reflected a return to 2019 levels after public support peaked during the pandemic, the release added.

The four information sectors are the only industries that reached new lows in 2021, according to the release.

