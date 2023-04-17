An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

The recent launch of realme C33 (4+128) back in March drew much public aplomb

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 April, 2023) The recent launch of realme C33 (4+128) back in March drew much public aplomb. So, the brand has decided to drop another surprise this Eid - a new variant of realme C33 (4+64) bringing it to more and more people for just PKR 48,999/-. This makes it an absolute steal for anyone looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

The realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch HD+ display featuring a water-drop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone also comes in an 8.3mm ultra-slim body. Its sleek and slender design not only exudes sophistication but also offers a comfortable grip that will make you never want to put it down. The back of the phone features a textured finish which adds to its aesthetic appeal. In addition to its sleek design, the realme C33 comes in three colour variants for users to choose from – Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue and Night Sea.

realme C33 provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera. Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device. Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic View Mode, and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life.

The realme C33 also boasts a massive 5000mAh battery, which is one of the largest batteries found in a smartphone at this price point. The realme C33 (4+64) version is equipped with a powerful 1.8GHZ octa-core processor that ensures smooth and efficient performance, even when running demanding apps and multitasking. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, this device also supports microSD cards of up to 256GB, allowing you to expand your storage further.

The realme C33 in the 4+64 GB configuration is an excellent budget smartphone that offers impressive features and performance. With its large display, powerful processor, impressive camera system, and massive battery, the realme C33 is an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who want a smartphone that can keep up with their daily needs without breaking the bank.

The realme C33 (4+64) will be a hit among users who are looking for a reliable and feature-packed smartphone at an affordable price. realme has a reputation for offering value-for-money smartphones, and the realme C33 is no exception. With its impressive features and performance, the realme C33 is sure to give all its competitors a run for their money.