An exquisite design of NOTE 10 Pro winning hearts of millions of Infinix fans

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Infinix finally unveiled the latest generation device under the Infinix Note lineup with new entrant brand is breaking down the barriers of the flagship smartphone with the Note 10 series. The company has announced Infinix Note 10 Pro which brings series of upgrades over the Note 8-series. Infinix reinvented the Note line’s previous design concept by combining two layers into one seamless, holistic design.

The iF Design 2021 award winning NOTE 10 Pro delivers a balance between the physical and virtual worlds, the calmness and serenity of Mother Nature and the modern geometric interiors and décor designs of luxury brands. The back panel is uniquely divided into two sections with the bottom half completely textured in juxtaposition with the glossy top.

The Note 10 series’ design perfectly balances functionality and aesthetics, style and innovation and texture and color. The Note 10 series’ back panel is divided into two sections: a completely textured bottom and a glossy finished top. Inspired by luxurious geometric interiors and décor, the patterns deliver a subtle modern yet sophisticated look.

Incorporating a progressive and balanced style for both the tech-savvy and the trendsetter, Infinix’s Note 10 series is a functional accessory that highlights the users’ personalities with colors that pay tribute to the beauty of Mother Nature. The smartphone is offered in 95° Black to represent the midnight sky, 7° Purple to resemble the aurora borealis and Nordic Secret that reflects the sunlight sky.

The NOTE 10 series creates the perfect viewing experience with a 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display, and a 91% screen-to-body ratio with 480 nits of peak brightness and 1500:1 color contrast ratio for sharp, crystal clear visuals. Graphics and images seamlessness glide due to the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is perfect for watching movies, scrolling content or gaming. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, users will enjoy hours of use without suffering from eye fatigue and discomfort.