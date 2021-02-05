UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANALYSIS - New START Extension Can Lead To US-Russian Talks To Limit Hypersonic, Space Weapons

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:30 AM

ANALYSIS - New START Extension Can Lead to US-Russian Talks to Limit Hypersonic, Space Weapons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The agreed extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) could provide the opening for negotiations between the United States and Russia on limiting hypersonic, cyber and space weapons, analysts told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the United States and Russia agreed to extend the New START Treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

The agreement, in effect since 2011, remains the only arms control accord between the United States and Russia. It limits each state's nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 rockets, 1,550 warheads, and 800 launchers.

In light of former President Donald Trump's move to exit multiple arms control pacts, Moscow saw renewing New START as an area of mutual understanding with the incoming Biden administration.

The treaty, some experts feel, represents one of the few issues that the US and Russia see eye-to-eye on, especially recently with Biden officials repeatedly threatening Moscow with sanctions over a range of allegations about election meddling and hacking, all of which the Kremlin has refuted.

"Extending the treaty was absolutely essential to allow for progress in any bilateral arms control measures," Five College Peace and World Security Program Director Michael Klare told Sputnik. "It provides the space for US and Russian negotiators to undertake talks on how to address thorny issues like hypersonic missiles and cyberweapons."

However, he warned, other agreements are not likely in the near future.

"I think it is possible for the US and Russia to agree on new arms control measures, but this will first require extensive discussion and negotiations between high-level specialists on how to deal with emerging military technologies, such as hypersonics and autonomous weapons.

These will not fit easily into existing arms control framework," he said.

With respect to China, the Biden administration was unlikely to reverse previous Trump's policy and seek to engage China in an arms control agreement too, Klare continued.

Nevertheless, it was important for the United States to engage with China over the same set of issues that it was addressed with Russia, Klare explained.

State University of New York (SUNY) Professor Karl Grossman, a member of the UN-sponsored Commission on Disarmament education, Conflict Resolution and Peace also welcomed the agreement by Washington and Moscow to extend New START.

"I think the treaty's extension is a very positive sign. What a reverse from the Trump administration's discarding of international treaties - a foundation for peace," he said.

Grossman also emphasized the importance of moving ahead with new negotiations to defuse the growing dangers of conflict in space stemming from a new off-planet arms race.

"I think in terms of new measures in coming years, significant negotiations are needed. I believe that very important work would be on space issues - what with the United States under Trump establishing a US Space Force with the outrageous and extraordinarily dangerous aim of having the US achieve 'dominance' ...of space," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call discussed the necessity for new arms control deals, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Resolution World Education Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Progress Same Price New York United States February All From Agreement Race Arsenal Hacking

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

3 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

4 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

4 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

6 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.