MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The US-Russian cooperation on space will continue despite Washington's plans to allow private sector to explore and extract natural resources in outer space, which Moscow has already denounced, experts told Sputnik.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included efforts to oppose joining the 1979 Moon Agreement, which sought to control mining of lunar resources. The US president also ordered to give US individuals and corporations the right to engage in the commercial exploration and use of resources in outer space. A senior administration official has explained that the US government will try to negotiate unilateral and multilateral agreements on lunar mining with other countries.

The new space mining policy was met with harsh criticism from Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said in response that any attempts to privatize space resources would be unacceptable. Russia's state space agency Roscosmos has also slammed the US plans as they do not promote international cooperation on space.

COOPERATION TO WITHSTAND AS SPACE COLONIZATION TAKES DECADES

As the US-Russian relations have been strained over the recent years, space remains almost the only area where the superpowers continue to fruitfully cooperate, with the United States using Russian spacecraft for manned flights. This cooperation will continue in the foreseeable future as any efforts at colonization of space will not materialize any time soon, the experts told Sputnik.

"I think it is possible that Russia will take this as a political opportunity to push back against the USA, but I think the cooperation will continue. It has already survived a certain amount of tension between the two countries," Martin Barstow, professor of astrophysics and space science with the school of Physics & Astronomy, the University of Leicester, told Sputnik.

Mike Gruntman, professor of astronautics and aerospace with University of Southern California's Viterbi School of Engineering, in his comments agreed with Barstow, saying that "given goodwill, the U.S. plans should not interfere with on-going Russian-American cooperation in space activities in low Earth orbit."

For now, the two countries will manage to evade confrontation over lunar mining as colonization remains a distant idea, according to the expert.

"Expansion of recovery and use of space resources and ultimate colonization in space is a very long process. Given goodwill, it will take many decades before interests of participating countries may collide. Therefore, there is no urgency and leading participants have plenty of time to work out the 'rules of the road'," the USC professor said.

Trump's recent order creates a dangerous precedent that other countries may attempt to follow, Barstow noted.

"I do think this approach is highly provocative and could set a bad precedent in encouraging a free-for-all approach, where countries compete rather than cooperate. This is fairly typical of Trump, I think we would all agree. However, the timescales for any real effort towards space colonization are decades away, far longer than the tenure for any single president. So, I think it mostly likely this will just fade away, as many random presidential space initiatives have in the past when confronted with reality," the professor with the University of Leicester noted.

Philip J. Stooke, an associate professor at the Department of Geography and the Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration of the University of Western Ontario, has echoed a similar sentiment in his comments to Sputnik and expressed skepticism that the US lunar mining plans would actually be implemented any time soon.

"I think the announcement is really just empty words and will not lead to colonization or widespread mining of the Moon and asteroids. There is a type of political thought, I suppose it is called Libertarian, which has made some American business people talk about mining in space as a big opportunity for exploitation. We have seen companies such as Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries start up and then disappear, and I think these ideas will not happen for decades or maybe will never happen. President Trump is trying to attract the wealthy business class with this statement, not really trying to colonize space," Stooke said.

However, the United States and Russia may fall out on other lunar activities, such as special landing areas on the Moon, according to the UWO professor.

"A lot of attention is directed today towards the Moon's polar areas, where valuable resources may be found in shaded craters. Among those shaded areas are small locations which receive a lot of sunlight, and they are very desirable for future landings and installation of infrastructure. I am thinking of Russia's plans for future landers such as Luna 27, and plans by America and China to visit these places. The illuminated points are very small and we may see confrontations in future over rights to those areas. So I do think that confrontation is possible, probably long before any space mining becomes feasible. We must hope that a more diplomatic and cooperative administration in the United States will replace the current one," Stooke pointed out.

HIGH TIME TO STEP UP EFFORTS ON MOON TREATY

The United States has opposed the 1979 Moon Treaty, which stipulates that an international cooperation regime should be established in order to govern "the responsible exploitation" of the Moon's natural resources. Under the treaty, the benefits derived from the natural lunar resources should be shared between the state parties on an equal footing.

As Washington has neither signed nor ratified the treaty since its creation, Trump's executive order says that the US does not view outer space "as a global commons." The US president has also relegated the Moon Treaty as unnecessary and ineffective instrument as only 18 countries have ratified the document so far.

The experts, however, think that the new US policy on lunar mining paves way for the global community to accelerate efforts on the legal framework governing the use of outer space natural resources.

"I agree completely. There are large holes in international agreement in space generally. I think there is a need to get back into active thinking before someone does something we don't want for humanity in general," Barstow said, when asked whether the international efforts to prevent privatization of the Moon should be stepped up.

Gruntman, on the other hand, called on the global community to focus on creation of a legal framework on the involvement of private sector in the lunar mining.

"The goal of international effort should be focused not on preventing privatization of the Moon but rather on creating of internationally accepted rules for participation of private companies in such activities. In the beginning of the space age, only governments launched vehicles into space. Today it is also done by private companies. Similarly, the same approach could guide use of space resources by encouraging, and not restraining, the private initiative," the USC professor said.

But the global community might find it hard to reach consensus on the international law while the Trump administration is in office, Stooke noted.