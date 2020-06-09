Angara Rocket Goes Into Production for 1st Launch at Vostochny Spaceport - Chief Designer

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center began the production of the Angara heavy rocket for the first launch from Vostochny cosmodrome, the chief designer at bureau Salut, Sergei Kuznetsov, told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center began the production of the Angara heavy rocket for the first launch from Vostochny cosmodrome, the chief designer at bureau Salut, Sergei Kuznetsov, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are already making this machine," Kuznetsov said.

According to the chief designer, the rocket will be upgraded for the second launch, but not for the first one.

The first launch of Angara-5 from Vostochny is expected in 2023.