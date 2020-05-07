UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angola Asks Russia To Change Manufacturer Of Angosat-2 Satellite - Company

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

Angola Asks Russia to Change Manufacturer of Angosat-2 Satellite - Company

Angola asked to transfer the production of the Angosat-2 communications satellite from Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia that had been engaged in the production of the Angosat-1 satellite which failed right after the launch in 2017, to ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, according to a financial report of RSC Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Angola asked to transfer the production of the Angosat-2 communications satellite from Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia that had been engaged in the production of the Angosat-1 satellite which failed right after the launch in 2017, to ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, according to a financial report of RSC Energia.

"During performing the work, the foreign customer put forward requirements for the transfer of the work on the creation and launch of the Angosat-2 satellite from RSC Energia to ISS-Reshetnev Company," the report read.

According to the document, RSC Energia fully suspended work on Angosat-2 in April and transferred all the rights and obligations on Angosat-2 to ISS-Reshetnev Company.

In February, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tarasov told Sputnik that ISS-Reshetnev Company would help RSC Energia in creation of the satellite. The creation of the satellite is expected to be finished in late 2021.

Russia and Angola signed a $327.6 million contract on Angosat-1 in 2009.

Angosat-1 was launched into space in late December, 2017 but the connection to the satellite was lost almost immediately and has not been re-established. Russia has promised to replace the satellite.

This is not the first incident with the production of satellites by RSC Energia. In 2014, the corporation created the EgyptSat-2 satellite for Egypt, but it failed for unknown reasons a year later. The Russian side had to construct a new satellite dubbed EgyptSat-A. It was launched in 2019.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Company Vladimir Putin Angola February April December 2017 2019 All From Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

56 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Americans outraged by shooting death of another un ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns Chaudhry brothers pleas ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.