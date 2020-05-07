Angola Asks Russia to Change Manufacturer of Angosat-2 Satellite - Company

Angola asked to transfer the production of the Angosat-2 communications satellite from Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia that had been engaged in the production of the Angosat-1 satellite which failed right after the launch in 2017, to ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, according to a financial report of RSC Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Angola asked to transfer the production of the Angosat-2 communications satellite from Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia that had been engaged in the production of the Angosat-1 satellite which failed right after the launch in 2017, to ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, according to a financial report of RSC Energia.

"During performing the work, the foreign customer put forward requirements for the transfer of the work on the creation and launch of the Angosat-2 satellite from RSC Energia to ISS-Reshetnev Company," the report read.

According to the document, RSC Energia fully suspended work on Angosat-2 in April and transferred all the rights and obligations on Angosat-2 to ISS-Reshetnev Company.

In February, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tarasov told Sputnik that ISS-Reshetnev Company would help RSC Energia in creation of the satellite. The creation of the satellite is expected to be finished in late 2021.

Russia and Angola signed a $327.6 million contract on Angosat-1 in 2009.

Angosat-1 was launched into space in late December, 2017 but the connection to the satellite was lost almost immediately and has not been re-established. Russia has promised to replace the satellite.

This is not the first incident with the production of satellites by RSC Energia. In 2014, the corporation created the EgyptSat-2 satellite for Egypt, but it failed for unknown reasons a year later. The Russian side had to construct a new satellite dubbed EgyptSat-A. It was launched in 2019.