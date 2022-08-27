Angola Hopes Russian-Angolan Satellite Be Launched by End of 2022 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The Angolan authorities hope that the launch of the Russian-Angolan satellite AngoSat-2 will take place by the end of 2022, Angolan Ambassador to Moscow Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The satellite is scheduled to launch this year. I would like to believe that it will take place before the end of the year. So far, we have not heard a refutation of information about the timing or that something could interfere with the launch. As far as I know, the Russian side has met the deadlines," the ambassador said in an interview.

According to the diplomat, the project would improve the national security system in terms of ensuring closer control of the borders of both land and sea, and the launch of the satellite would contribute to the development of telecommunications, broadband internet, medicine, agriculture, industry and other areas.

In 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build AngoSat-2 to replace the AngoSat-1 satellite. The creation of the satellite was entrusted to Russia's RSC Energia, but in 2020 it was reported that the work was transferred to Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev Company at the request of the Angolan side.